Vidya Balan Suffers Oops Moment After Man Pulls Her Saree Pallu, Fans Slam Him For Not Apologising

Actress Vidya Balan gracefully managed an oops moment after a man pulled her saree’s pallu on Sunday night. Vidya made her way to Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s pre-wedding bash on Sunday night with her producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. The actress slipped into a gorgeous floral saree which she styled with a matching blouse. The outfit did turn heads but the pallu almost landed Vidya in an unforeseen situation.

A video shared by a paparazzo, Vidya was seen entering the party venue while a man was exiting from the same door. The unidentifiable man seemed to be greeting Siddharth when Vidya’s pallu was entangled in his hand. Fortunately, Vidya caught hold of the pallu and averted a wardrobe malfunction. She quickly fixed it and posed for pictures with a sweet smile. While fans lauded her for keeping her cool, they were upset with the man for not even apologising to her.

“He didn’t even apologise just walked off," a fan commented. “That’s so mean for him to do so," another added. A few also believe that it wasn’t an accident. “How was it stuck ? It was on purpose," a social media user questioned.

Meanwhile, Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot on Monday, December 12. The couple hosted a pre-wedding bash and it was a pompous and star-studded affair. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanya Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Kapoor, Sayani Gupta, Rhea Chakraborty, and Chunky Panday marked their attendance at the event.

Over the weekend, the couple hosted their sangeet and mehndi night and Guneet shared some glimpses from the star-studded affair. Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor’s wedding will take place as per Sikh rituals. Guneet Monga, the founder of the production house Sikhya Entertainment, is known for her famous works like Gangs of Wasseypur- Part 1 and Part 2, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Pagglait to name a few.

Read all the Latest Movies News here