Vidya Balan to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Actresses Experimenting with Various Genres in Upcoming Films

Bollywood actresses have been breaking out of the typical mode of leading heroines in films to experiment with characters in various genres. Names like Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu have been actively taking up newer challenges as actors in Hindi cinema. Here’s a look at the various genres actresses are experimenting with this year.

Vidya Balan: In Sherni, directed by the Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Balan will feature as an upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

Alia Bhatt: Her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of one of the famous madams from brothels in Mumbai’s infamous red light area, Kamathipura. Her other much-delayed project is Brahmastra, which is a mix of sci-fi, superhero and mythology.

Taapsee Pannu: She’s been pushing the bar higher with every film. Taapsee has a bunch of interesting projects in her kitty including Looop Lapeta (an official remake of the 1998 German thriller Run Lola Run), sports dramas Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu (biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj), and thrillers Dobaaraa and Haseen Dilruba.

Yami Gautam: She has a bunch of releases coming up which will see her try genres she hasn’t worked in before. Her upcoming films include the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police and social drama Lapata. She will also be seen as the mastermind in A Thursday, playing a playschool teacher who takes 16 children as hostages. She will also be seen as an IPS officer in social comedy Dasvi, a film based on the education system in India.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon is stepping away from the usual commercial fare by playing the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi. Another upcoming film of hers that has generated a lot of curiosity is the supernatural comedy Bhediya, which is said to involve werewolves.

