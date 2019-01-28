English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vidya Balan to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite South Superstar Ajith in the Remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
It was Sridevi's wish that Boney Kapoor make a film with Tamil superstar Ajith, and that is finally coming true with the remake of Pink.
Vidya Balan is all set to make her Tamil debut with south superstar Ajith. Images: Instagram
Vidya Balan is finally making her debut into cinema in her mother tongue, Tamil, starring opposite superstar Ajith in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink.
In a statement, the film's producer Boney Kapoor, who is foraying into south films with this project, said that Vidya has been paired opposite Ajith Kumar in the remake being directed by H Vinoth. The shoot is underway in Hyderabad.
"Happy to introduce Vidya Balan to Tamil audiences. She is paired with Ajith and her role is very special. Shraddha Srinath has also been roped in for a pivotal role. Rangaraj Pandey plays a very important character," Kapoor said in the statement.
The film also stars Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar, among others.
Apparently, it was Boney's wife, late Sridevi's wish that Ajith does a film in her husband's production. The Viswasam star had made a special appearance in the Tamil version of Engligh Vinglish.
"While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year.
"Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Kapoor had previously said.
The film will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and have Nirav Shah behind the camera. Boney also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith in the offing.
"We hope to bring the remake of Pink to theatres on May 1. We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on April 10, 2020," he added.
Vidya recently made her Telugu debut with NTR Kathanayakudu, the first part of biopic of cinema legend and political leader NTR Rama Rao, playing his wife.
