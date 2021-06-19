Vidya Balan to Pair Up with Pratik Gandhi for New Film Challenging Social Patriarchy: Report

Vidya Balan will reportedly be pairing up with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi for a film produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment. Vidya had earlier collaborated with them for the film Tumhari Sulu. It was reported that the film is a realistic slice of drama film that will go on floors after the lockdown rules are relaxed, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Pratik who rose to fame with the super successful web series Scam 1992. Vidya and Pratik will be romantically paired opposite each other in the film, which will reportedly be around two couples. Vidya and Pratik will play one of the couples. The makers are yet to finalise the actors to play the other couple.

The film aims to challenge social patriarchy through a new-age storyline. Ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who had previously assisted Ram Gopal Varma on his films Rann, Phoonk and Contract, will make her directorial debut with this film.

Vidya’s latest release Sherni, in which she is playing a forest officer looking for a tigress, has been receiving rave reviews with the audience and critics praising the film.

