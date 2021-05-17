Vidya Balan to Play Righteous Forest Officer in Upcoming Movie Sherni

After playing a mathematical genius in her last movie Shakuntala Devi,Vidya Balan will soon be returning to enthral her audience in the upcoming movie Sherni. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime and will show Vidya playing the role of a forest officer.Sherni is Abundantia Entertainment’s second project to release on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie is written by Aarti Tiku and will be available for viewers in June. The movie will show Vidya as a righteous forest department officer trying to strike the balance between animal preservation and human encroachment over their natural habitat. Sherni is co-produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and also stars Sharad Saxena, Neeraj Kabi, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala.

Vidya took to her social media handle on Monday to share the news. The poster of the movie shows Vidya in an olive green shirt and her hair tied in a bun. She is also seen holding a walkie-talkie as she is seen through a target of a sniper or a human predator.

Amit has earlier directed Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton, which was a social commentary on the election system of the country. The movie was released in 2017. Amit also directed the 2014 movie Sulemani Keeda that depicted how getting films made in the Hindi cinema industry can be a traumatic task. The movie showed the journey of two scriptwriters — Dulal and Mainak -who aspire to reach the legendary status of renowned collaborators like Salim and Javed.

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi in a movie that was also released on Amazon Prime last year. The biopic showed Vidya playing an impressive genius who otherwise struggled in her personal life as a wife and a mother. The movie was directed by Anu Menon.

