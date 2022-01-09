Bold and Beautiful, Vidya Balan has given her fans numerous reasons to be appreciative of her acting skills over the years. Whether it’s the raunchy roles or her outstanding performances in films like Kahani, just like that Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Anees Bazmee is one of Vidya’s most adored characters to date.

This year marks the upcoming release of Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, and if reports are to be believed, Vidya Balan will reprise her iconic role of Monjuilika from the first installment.

According to a recent Mid Day report, a trade source commented on the development, saying, “Their (Vidya and Anees’) relationship dates back to 2011 when Vidya appeared in Anees’ film Thank You. She immortalized the character of Manjulika, the ghost of a royal dancer. (It is unclear whether) Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je tomar again or if she will appear after the climax."

Aneez Bazmee confirmed Vidya Balan’s appearance in the second installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and revealed to Mid Day that Manjulika is his “favourite character." He went on to say, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

The sequel is produced by Bhushan Kumar, and it also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Vidya’s acting career began at a young age, and she made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the critically acclaimed romantic film ‘Parineeta,’ in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Several awards have been bestowed upon the actress, including a National Film Award and six Filmfare Awards. Vidya made her acting debut in the 1995 hit sitcom ‘Hum Paanch,’ alongside veteran actor Shoma Anand.

The actress was most recently seen in ‘Sherni,’ a film that was released on the OTT platform.

We can’t keep calm to see how and in what form Vidya’s iconic character Manjulika appears on the silver screen. Bazmee also included two songs from the original 2007 film, as well as Akshay Kumar’s black kurta with a bandana on the head and rudraksha beads look in the sequel.

