Vidya Balan to Resume 'Sherni' Shoot in October in Madhya Pradesh

Vidya Balan has been earning praise from audiences for her latest release Shakuntala Devi, where she plays the famed maths genius.
Witness the beautiful and complicated bond between a mother and her daughter! #Paheli song out tomorrow Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31
Now, it has come to light that Vidya is all set to resume shooting for her upcoming movie Sherni. The shooting had begun on March 4 but abruptly came to a halt due to the coronavirus spread and subsequent lockdown.
The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest
Sherni makers informed in an interview that around 65 per cent filming is left on the project, which was earlier planned to finish shoot by May.
Now, Sherni is all set to go on the floors in October and an intensive schedule has been planned by director Amit Masurkar. Movie producer Vikram Malhotra confirmed in an interview that the crew will be shooting in jungles of Madhya Pradesh come October, with Covid-19 security guidelines and precautions in place.
"The authorities facilitating production in Madhya Pradesh have assured me that the area is safe to shoot in. Internally, we will follow the strictest guidelines of health and safety," Vikram told Mid-Day.
Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot! Directed by: #AmitMasurkar
Vidya, who has been home-bound since March, said, "I am excited, not scared. Fear won't help much, all we can do is be as careful as possible and move forward."
Sherni is based on the controversial killing of the Tigress Avni in November 2018.