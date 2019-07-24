Vidya Balan Turns Producer with Short Film Natkhat
Written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas, Natkhat is being produced by Vidya Balan and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.
Vidya Balan.
Vidya Balan is all set to turn producer with a socially relevant short film titled Natkhat, in which she will also act.
The Paa actor has collaborated with producer Ronnie Screwvala to back this film, read a statement. As per the press release, Natkhat addresses several pressing social issues such as patriarchy, gender inequality, rape, domestic abuse and compartmentalisation by men in different relationships with women. In doing so, it aims to address social barriers based around age, gender, urban-rural divide and nationality.
"It's a beautiful and powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with," Vidya said.
View this post on Instagram
I’m happy and excited to share that a few days ago, I did my first short film as an actor .... The film is called Natkhat and has me in a new role....that of ‘PRODUCER‘ 🙂.... I never had plans to turn producer but the story written by @annukampa_harsh and #ShaanVyas propelled me in that direction 😍...Its been a new and precious experience working with @shaanvs the director and his team, and to be partnering with #RonnieScrewvala & @rsvpmovies @sanayairanizohrabi on this beautiful and powerful story. Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me 🙂. #natkhat #ronniescrewvala
Screwvala said he was looking forward to work with Vidya. "When I first heard Natkhat’s script, I immediately knew this film had to be made. It addresses so many issues and gives out a powerful message too," he said.
The movie, which is essentially being made for international film festivals, is written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas. Developed with RSVP associate producer Sanaya Irani, Natkhat is directed by Vyas.
Meanwhile, Vidya is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Mission Mangal. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, it is slated to release on August 15.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mandira Bedi Posts Stunning Beach Photo from Maldives, See Here
- Move Over PUBG, Indian Air Force is Releasing a Mobile Game Complete with 'Gunslinger Moustache'
- Fan Shares Akshay Kumar’s Picture from 1997, His Response is Winning the Internet
- Netizens Call out Harbhajan Singh on 'Bigoted' Tweet about Chandrayaan-2 Success
- Best and Worst Day of my Cricketing Life – Guptill Looks Back at World Cup Final