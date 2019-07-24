Take the pledge to vote

Vidya Balan Turns Producer with Short Film Natkhat

Written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas, Natkhat is being produced by Vidya Balan and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
Vidya Balan Turns Producer with Short Film Natkhat
Vidya Balan.
Vidya Balan is all set to turn producer with a socially relevant short film titled Natkhat, in which she will also act.

The Paa actor has collaborated with producer Ronnie Screwvala to back this film, read a statement. As per the press release, Natkhat addresses several pressing social issues such as patriarchy, gender inequality, rape, domestic abuse and compartmentalisation by men in different relationships with women. In doing so, it aims to address social barriers based around age, gender, urban-rural divide and nationality. 

"It's a beautiful and powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with," Vidya said. 

Screwvala said he was looking forward to work with Vidya. "When I first heard Natkhat’s script, I immediately knew this film had to be made. It addresses so many issues and gives out a powerful message too," he said. 

The movie, which is essentially being made for international film festivals, is written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyas. Developed with RSVP associate producer Sanaya Irani, Natkhat is directed by Vyas.

Meanwhile, Vidya is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Mission Mangal. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, it is slated to release on August 15.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

