Vidya Balan was Labeled 'Jinxed', Replaced in 7-8 Projects Early in Her Career

Vidya Balan recently opened up about a difficult period in her life after her debut film with Malayalam film star Mohanlal was shelved after the first schedule. She said that she was tagged as "jinxed" and replaced in multiple projects.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Vidya said, “I think when I first did my feature film with Mohanlal in Malayalam, I got 7-8 film offers after my first schedule. The only problem was that the film got shelved after the first schedule. So not only did the film get shelved, I was also replaced in all other films. I was labelled jinxed after that."

"It is ridiculous. I don’t believe in it. I am not a superstitious person. I don’t think any success or failure can be attributed to anyone else. You know sometimes things don’t work out," she added. She further said that she was heartbroken after being replaced in those films. She added that she was thrown out of a very big Tamil film at the time. She however recounted how her life changed after filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. She first worked with her in the Euphoria music video Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali and then her debut film Parineeta.

Vidya Balan's last release was Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer, a biopic of the Math wiz. Directed by Anu Menon, the film also starred Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, Amit Sadh among others. The film has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since July 31.