Vidya Balan: Was Shocked and Sad When No One Nominated Me for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
Actress Vidya Balan has said she felt sad when she didn't receive a nomination at the award ceremonies for her performance in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
In Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Vidya essayed the role of a woman haunted by a ghost and her effortless transition from Avni to Manjulika was praiseworthy.
Asked if she has ever felt sad about not receiving a nomination at award ceremonies, she said: "I remember I wasn't nominated for my performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' at the award ceremonies. At that time, I really felt sad because everybody was saying that I had performed really well in the film, but no one nominated me for that film. I remember I was bit shocked after that but I think it's a part of life."
Vidya has received several awards, including a National Film Award, as well as multiple Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards and IIFA Awards.
Sharing her thoughts on award ceremonies, she said: "I have received many film awards in my career, so I am really happy about it. I think as an industry, we should appreciate each other's achievements. Sometimes you win and sometimes someone else wins the award, but you shouldn't take it so seriously that you should feel a grudge about it.
"When you win an award that time, you feel really good but when someone else wins it, then you should clap for them. What's the big deal in it?"
