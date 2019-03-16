LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vidya Balan Willing To Star in Sridevi Biopic: Will Need a Lot of Guts, But I'll Do it as a Tribute

Vidya Balan, who paid tribute to Sridevi with a song in Tumhari Sulu, says she is open to the idea of starring in the late actress' biopic.

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
Image: Twitter
Vidya Balan says she is open to the idea of essaying the role of Sridevi in her biopic as a tribute to the late actress. Vidya talked about it during an episode of the show Starry Nights 2. Oh! hosted by Komal Nahta.

When the host asked if she would play the role of Sridevi if her biography were to be made, Vidya said, "It would require a lot of guts, but as a tribute to Sridevi, I would do it."

Vidya had paid a tribute to Sridevi in her Hindi film Tumhari Sulu, dancing to the iconic song Hawa Hawai. Talking about it, Vidya had earlier said, "I am an ardent fan of Sridevi, I was nervous (while doing the film). But having said that we are recreating the song Hawa Hawai from Mr India. It is a tribute to her, we are having fun. There is only one Sridevi."

When Sridevi passed away in February last year, a shattered Vidya wrote on Twitter, "My inspiration is no more."

On Starry Nights 2. Oh!, Vidya was also asked about selecting bold roles. She said, "I was brought up with a feeling that I was the most important person in my life, and I think that's what makes all the difference. When I was offered Ishqiya, I felt that there were very few scripts which had such a juicy role for a woman and when I read it, I absolutely loved it."

She had come on the chat show with her sister Priya. Talking about how different they are from each other, Vidya said, "Priya will internalise what she is going through and won't share. We don't ever know if she and her husband have fought or made up, whereas you can see it on my face if I have fought with Siddharth or not."

