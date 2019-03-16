English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vidya Balan Willing To Star in Sridevi Biopic: Will Need a Lot of Guts, But I'll Do it as a Tribute
Vidya Balan, who paid tribute to Sridevi with a song in Tumhari Sulu, says she is open to the idea of starring in the late actress' biopic.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Vidya Balan says she is open to the idea of essaying the role of Sridevi in her biopic as a tribute to the late actress. Vidya talked about it during an episode of the show Starry Nights 2. Oh! hosted by Komal Nahta.
When the host asked if she would play the role of Sridevi if her biography were to be made, Vidya said, "It would require a lot of guts, but as a tribute to Sridevi, I would do it."
Vidya had paid a tribute to Sridevi in her Hindi film Tumhari Sulu, dancing to the iconic song Hawa Hawai. Talking about it, Vidya had earlier said, "I am an ardent fan of Sridevi, I was nervous (while doing the film). But having said that we are recreating the song Hawa Hawai from Mr India. It is a tribute to her, we are having fun. There is only one Sridevi."
When Sridevi passed away in February last year, a shattered Vidya wrote on Twitter, "My inspiration is no more."
On Starry Nights 2. Oh!, Vidya was also asked about selecting bold roles. She said, "I was brought up with a feeling that I was the most important person in my life, and I think that's what makes all the difference. When I was offered Ishqiya, I felt that there were very few scripts which had such a juicy role for a woman and when I read it, I absolutely loved it."
She had come on the chat show with her sister Priya. Talking about how different they are from each other, Vidya said, "Priya will internalise what she is going through and won't share. We don't ever know if she and her husband have fought or made up, whereas you can see it on my face if I have fought with Siddharth or not."
Follow @News18Movies for more
When the host asked if she would play the role of Sridevi if her biography were to be made, Vidya said, "It would require a lot of guts, but as a tribute to Sridevi, I would do it."
Vidya had paid a tribute to Sridevi in her Hindi film Tumhari Sulu, dancing to the iconic song Hawa Hawai. Talking about it, Vidya had earlier said, "I am an ardent fan of Sridevi, I was nervous (while doing the film). But having said that we are recreating the song Hawa Hawai from Mr India. It is a tribute to her, we are having fun. There is only one Sridevi."
When Sridevi passed away in February last year, a shattered Vidya wrote on Twitter, "My inspiration is no more."
On Starry Nights 2. Oh!, Vidya was also asked about selecting bold roles. She said, "I was brought up with a feeling that I was the most important person in my life, and I think that's what makes all the difference. When I was offered Ishqiya, I felt that there were very few scripts which had such a juicy role for a woman and when I read it, I absolutely loved it."
She had come on the chat show with her sister Priya. Talking about how different they are from each other, Vidya said, "Priya will internalise what she is going through and won't share. We don't ever know if she and her husband have fought or made up, whereas you can see it on my face if I have fought with Siddharth or not."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rasika Dugal: Hamid is the Gentle Conversation That We Need to Have in Today’s Time
- Huawei Colourful Sale: Offers on Huawei Mate20 Pro, Huawei Y9 And More on Amazon India
- Airplane Black Box: Know Everything About the Device That Will Decode the Ethiopian Airlines Crash
- Apple WWDC 2019: What to Expect From The Tech Giant
- Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox And WhatsApp VP Chris Daniels Quit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results