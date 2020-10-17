Vidya Balan Wishes 'Happy Navratri' to Fans With Stunning Pictures in Silk Saree

For Navratri 2020, Vidya Balan dressed up in a striking silk saree at home. Since the celebrations were quieter this year, a number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to fans on the festive occasion. Vidya wrote, "Happy Navratri... Happy #GoddessPower time." She wore a classic handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree from her personal collection. The saree is in a golden and reddish-brown shade. Vidya's traditional look was cinched together with a pair of statement gold earrings, Kadas, and necklace.

Vidya recently received a note from one of her fans. The 11-year-old fan mentions that she has watched her films, Shakuntala Devi and Mission Mangal. She also asks Vidya a question regarding Shakuntala Devi's tricks used in the film. Vidya took to her Instagram handle to share the contents of the letter written by a young fan. The letter is from an 11-year-old Pranavi Darbar and she has written it with sketch pens of varied colours and even drew some doodles all over the page. Pranavi wrote she is Vidya Balan's biggest fan. She mentioned that she enjoyed Vidya's recent film, Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Shakuntala Devi which also starred Sanya Malhotra. She will soon be filming for her next film Sherni from October end. She also worked recently in a short film called Natkhat where she played the role of a mother. The film will kickstart the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on October 23. Owing to the threat of the pandemic, the festival will be hosted virtually between October 23 and 30.