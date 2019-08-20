Vidya Balan’s Debut Web Series on Indira Gandhi to be Directed by Ritesh Batra

Vidya Balan's debut web series, based on India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has finally got a director.

The series will be helmed by Ritesh Batra, director of The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Earlier this year, Vidya had announced plans to work on a web series based Gandhi’s life. "I am trying to do a web series, which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let's see how it takes shape," Vidya said.

"I feel doing a web series involves a lot of work. A lot of people associate themselves with it as compared to making a film. So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well," she added.

Batra's last outing was Photograph, which released earlier this year. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen in Jagan Shakti’s Independence Day offering Mission Mangal. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, the film traces the lives of ISRO scientists behind the successful launch of Mangalyaan. It has earned Rs 97.56 crore within four days of its release.

Vidya will next be seen in the short film Natkhat, which she is also producing.

