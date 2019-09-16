Vidya Balan's First Look from Human Computer Shakuntala Devi Biopic Out

Vidya Balan's upcoming film, which is based on the life and times of math wizard and Human Computer Shakuntala Devi, saw its motion poster reveal on Monday morning. Vidya will essay the title role in Shakuntala Devi and the first look of the actress is quite impressive.

Fresh off the success of her first Rs 200 crore film Mission Mangal, Vidya took to Twitter to announce the film and release its motion poster. Accompanying the poster, Vidya wrote, "She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi."

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

In an interview with PTI, Vidya had spoken about doing the film and her views on being cast for it. She said, "I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success."

She added, “But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Set for summer 2020 release, the film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

