Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vidya Balan's First Look from Human Computer Shakuntala Devi Biopic Out

Vidya Balan will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming film of the same name. Check out the first motion poster here.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vidya Balan's First Look from Human Computer Shakuntala Devi Biopic Out
Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Vidya Balan's upcoming film, which is based on the life and times of math wizard and Human Computer Shakuntala Devi, saw its motion poster reveal on Monday morning. Vidya will essay the title role in Shakuntala Devi and the first look of the actress is quite impressive.

Fresh off the success of her first Rs 200 crore film Mission Mangal, Vidya took to Twitter to announce the film and release its motion poster. Accompanying the poster, Vidya wrote, "She was extraordinary, in every sense of the word! Know the story of the child prodigy & the human computer, #ShakuntalaDevi."

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

In an interview with PTI, Vidya had spoken about doing the film and her views on being cast for it. She said, "I am extremely excited to play the ‘human computer’ Shakuntala Devi on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success."

She added, “But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Set for summer 2020 release, the film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram