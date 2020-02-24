Vidya Balan’s Monday Motivation Video Wants You to Value the ‘Sherni’ in Yourself

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has a message for her fans this Monday. The Kahaani star took to Instagram to share a video in which four people make a formation to resemble a tiger.

The video is captioned as, “Honour the #TIGER in you!! #MondayMotivation P.S: A big shoutout to each of these 4 artists in the video…Amazing (sic).”

In the video, one can see four people, who are wearing body paint in the tiger stripe’s pattern form a complex position on stage to look like a big cat.

This art is called the Pulikali, which is a dance form from Kerala. Pulikali is believed to be a symbol of bravery and wild spirit. The art form was performed by women for the first time in 2016.

The video was much praised by the Instagram users who wrote, “Awesome,” “Wow,” “Beautiful. That's needed for this entire day and week too,” in the comment section.

On the work front, Vidya will next be seen in Shakunatala Devi, which is set to hit the theaters in May this year. Directed by Anu Mennon, the upcoming project will have her play the titular role. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh among others.

In another Instagram post on February 13, she announced that her next project is titled Sherni and the movie is directed Amit Masurkar.





