Vidya Balan's Next Role as Forest Officer in Film Based on Tigress Avni?

Vidya Balan is a name that pops up in films or roles that are impactful for the audiences. The actress impresses us through roles that fit into the arena of unusual and thought-provoking.

She will be doing that again with her next film after Shakuntala Devi's biopic. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Balan's next film will be based on the controversial killing of the Tigress Avni in November 2018.

"Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment is planning to put a project in place that will revolve around the controversial case of Avni's killing. They wanted a strong actress who can shoulder the film completely. The makers have worked with Vidya on the Shakuntala Devi biopic and it was then that they offered her this film too. It's a concept that appealed to Vidya and she has never done something like this before. She will be playing a forest officer in the movie."

Tigress Avni had become a heated topic around November 2018. She was shot dead by Forest Department officials after reportedly having killed 13 villagers. Following her death, wildlife activists had expressed outrage at the fact that there had been no attempts at tranquilizing the tiger.

The source went on to reveal that the film is expecting to begin shooting in the coming months after Vidya finishes her work with the Shakuntala Devi biopic.

Vidya is set to appear as Shakuntala Devi in the biopic alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Sanya Malhotra as her onscreen husband and daughter respectively.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.