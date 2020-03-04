English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' Starts Rolling, Actress Shares Pic from Muhurat Puja

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan will be playing the role of a forest officer in 'Sherni,' a film inspired by killing of tigress Avni. Vidya is also set to appear as Shakuntala Devi in a biopic, alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Share this:

Vidya Balan, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3, has commenced the shooting of her upcoming film Sherni. The actor has shared a few still from the muhurat puja, which took place at an ancient temple in a forest.

Read: Vidya Balan's Next Role as Forest Officer in Film Based on Tigress Avni

Sharing a series of pictures in a post on Instagram she wrote, “Invoking blessings all across. The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest. #AmitMasurkar @ivikramix @BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @aasthatiku @abundantiaent @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shikhaarif.sharma (sic).”

The film is being directed by Amit Masurkar who is known for directing Newton. Announcing the film on Instagram, Divya write said, “Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot! Directed by: #AmitMasurkar Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar Written by: @aasthatiku (sic).”

Meanwhile, Vidya is waiting for Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer’s release on May 8. The upcoming project is based on the life of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi. The Anu Menon directorial also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama and Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story