Vidya Balan's Short Film Natkhat Enters Race for Oscars 2021

Actress Vidya Balan has shared the good news that her short film Natkhat has entered the race for Oscars 2021. The film is eligible for nomination in the Best Short Film category. The film on gender equality stars Vidya alongside child artiste Sanika Patel. Natkhat also marked her debut as a producer.

Sharing the news about the film entering the Oscars race, Vidya Balan wrote, "So so so thrilled that our film #NATKHAT is in the race for the #OSCARS2021 after a 2020 filled with prestigious international film festivals."

In a separate post, she shared a snippet from the short film, which shows a mother (Vidya) teaching her son (Sanika Patel) lessons about patriarchy and the value of gender quality through bedtime stories.

Natkhat is directed by Shaan Vyas, known for producing films like Masaan and Zubaan, and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film was premiered at Tribeca's We Are One: A Global Film Festival and then at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and London Indian Film Festival last year.

The 93rd Academy Awards, which was about to take place on February 28, has been postponed to April 25 due to Covid-19 pandemic.