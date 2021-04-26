Vidya Balan’s Witty Reply to Salman Khan on Katrina Kaif’s Portrait Leaves Everyone Amused

A throwback video of Salman Khan and Vidya Balan from the sets of the television reality show Bigg Boss season 10 is doing rounds on social media. The clip shows Salman saying Vidya that once he made a portrait of Katrina Kaif, however, it looked more like her. The actress who is known for her witty and bold replies teased Salman by asking him when did this happen.

In the video, Salman can be seen saying, “Main painting karta hoon aur ek din maine Katrina ka portrait banaya. Katrina said, “Who is this?” I said it’s you and she said, it’s not me, it looks like Vidya Balan.”

“Really? Yeh kab ki baat hai”, asked a giggling Vidya. Salman replied some time ago.

Vidya wittily asked the actor if it was ‘Dirty Picture’. The actor later revealed that his painting was inspired by one of Katrina’s photos which was taken by JP Singhal but it resembled Vidya more than Katrina.

The actress did not stop there and went on saying that he never told her that she has got such a special place in his heart. She said, “Kya baat hai! Main aapke dil mein hoon, aapne bataya nahi.” However, Salman too gave her a filmy reply by saying one of his most popular dialogues from the movie Kick, “Dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.”

Vidya visited the sets of Bigg Boss season 10 to promote her film Kahaani 2. Vidya also won a national award for her film Dirty Picture in which she portrayed the famous South Indian actress Silk Smitha. The picture also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tusshar Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.

Vidya and Salman have worked together in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial Salaam-e-Ishq, however, they were not paired together. Vidya was paired with John Abraham while Salman was paired with Priyanka Chopra. After that, they have not been seen together in any film.

