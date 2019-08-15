Vidya Sinha (1947-2019): Most Memorable Roles of the Actress

Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha breathed her last on Thursday. She was suffering from a serious lung disorder.

Sinha was born in a family directly related to films. Her father Pratap Rana, who was a producer, was married to the daughter of film director Mohan Sinha. It was natural for her to get attracted to the world of films.

She started with modelling by the time she turned 18 and found a mentor in Basu Chatterjee, who would later make her one of the most loved faces in middleclass homes. Though she has worked in more than two dozen films in a career spanning over three decades, Chatterjee’s films are the ones which have kept her in the audiences’ memories, and will keep doing so.

Here are some of her most liked roles:

Prabha in Chhoti Si Baat (1976): A simple yet very impactful story of a young office girl who becomes the point of interest of two men, played by Amol Palekar and Asrani, Chhoti Si Baat had a role tailor made for Sinha. Despite Palekar, Asrani and Ashok Kumar being in top form, she stood her ground and won over the viewers with her innocence and understanding of the working Mumbai girl of the ‘70s.

Deepa in Rajnigandha (1974): For this, Sinha transformed herself into a Delhi girl who is undecided between two men, played by Amol Palekar and Dinesh Thakur. T was a complex role which doesn’t look difficult till the film reaches its climax. Then she takes the centerstage and matches other terrific actors step by step. Once again, the film was directed by Basu Chatterjee.

Sharda in Pati, Patni Aur Who (1978): This time, it was BR Chopra who directed Sinha in a humorous yet sensible film. She was the wife with a flirt husband, played by Sanjeev Kumar. She added a new dimension to the film which needed someone to balance Kumar’s subtlety and Ranjeeta’s flamboyance. Needless to say, she excelled her part.

Read: Vidya Sinha Passes Away at 72 in Mumbai

Gauri in Tumhare Liye (1978): Basu Chatterjee chose a very unusual subject for this one. Though the film is more known for Jaidev’s amazing music, it was also Sinha who poured her heart and soul into a film based on the concept of rebirth. She was supported by Sanjeev Kumar and Neelam Mehra in the film.

Kulfi Kumarr Bajewaala (2019): She started working in TV by 2005 (Kavyanjali), and appeared in shows like Qubool Hai and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She was seen in Kulfi Kumarr Baajewaala for the last time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.