Vidyut Jammwal Admits to Being in a Relationship, Here's What He Say About the Mystery Woman

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has spilled the beans on his relationship status during a virtual interaction with Hollywood actor Michael Jai White for celebrity chat show X-Rayed.

While talking about relationships, Michael asked Vidyut, "How do you find someone who sees you for who you actually are?" Responding to this, Vidyut said, "You are right. It is difficult to find somebody who gets you."

Before Vidyut goes further he addresses the director and says, "I am not supposed to do this right? Okay you can edit it." He refers to the portion in which he accepts being in a relationship to be edited out of the final cut of the video.

Then Vidyut says to Michael, "I've just started seeing this girl. By the way, you are the first person I am saying it to." He then says to his fans, "I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it."

On the movies front, Vidyut's two films-- Khuda Hafiz and Yaara-- released on OTT during the lockdown. He is yet to announce his next project.