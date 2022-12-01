Vidyut Jammwal All Smiles as He Poses With His Girlfriend Nandita Mahtani, See Pics

Vidyut Jammwal was clicked with his girlfriend in Mumbai today and the couple gracefully posed for the paparazzi. The couple took to social media to declare their feelings for each other. Soon after this, Vidyut made an official announcement of their engagement by posting two pictures with Nandita last year. On Thursday evening, the couple were clicked together in Mumbai. Vidyut was seen wearing a black blazer over a black t-shirt which he paired with white distressed jeans.

Nandita, on the other hand, went for a casual look. Take a look at the photos:

Earlier this year, during a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor expressed his happiness regarding the new phase of life. He said, “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the film Crakk. Crakk is about a journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. Known for his daredevil stunts, Vidyut is set to perform all the extreme sports stunts and action sequences himself.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, Crakk is to be produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

The actor will also be seen in IB71 and Sher Singh Rana.

