Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani are Engaged, Confirms Report

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the heartthrobs of the nation who has won millions of hearts. The Commando actor has garnered an immense fan following with his dapper looks, impressive acting prowess, and mindboggling action sequences. Vidyut’s fitness needs no introduction as he often displays his raw strength via his social media. From pulling off a bullock cart to deadlifts, the actor never misses a chance to impress his fans.

As per the recent rumours, Vidyut proposed to his girlfriend, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani and the couple exchanged rings. Interestingly, it is learned that Vidyut had popped the question at the Taj Mahal, which is the symbol of love. Vidyut and Nandita’s pictures from the Taj Mahal went viral on social media.

ETimes reported that the ring Nandita flaunts in the picture with Vidyut is her engagement ring. They took the step three days ago. Nandita was earlier in a relationship with Dino Morea.

A couple of pictures of Vidyut and his ladylove Nandita’s visit to Taj Mahal has surfaced online. In the snaps, the Khuda Haafiz star maintained his dapper look with his all-white outfit which was paired with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Nandita looked drop-dead gorgeous in her white top and floral print skirt. Even Nandita had put on her white sneakers with a sling bag.

Vidyut will be seen in his upcoming movie Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha.

