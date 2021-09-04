Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani Are Engaged? Their Photos From Taj Mahal Go Viral

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the heartthrobs of the nation who has won millions of hearts. The Commando of Bollywood has garnered an immense fan following across the globe with his dapper looks, impressive acting prowess, and mindboggling action sequences. Vidyut’s fitness needs no introduction as he often displays his raw strength via his social media. From pulling off a bullock cart to deadlifts, the actor never misses a chance to impress his fans.

Now, it appears that Vidyut is all set to break the hearts of his female fans. As per the recent rumours in B-Town, Vidyut has proposed to his girlfriend Nandita Mahtani and the couple has exchanged rings. Interestingly, it is learned that Vidyut had popped the question at the Taj Mahal, which is the symbol of love.

A couple of pictures of Vidyut and his ladylove Nandita’s visit to Taj Mahal has surfaced online. In the snaps, the Khuda Haafiz star maintained his dapper look with his all-white outfit which was paired with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Nandita looked drop-dead gorgeous in her white top and floral print skirt. Even Nandita had put on her white sneakers with a sling bag.

The rumoured couple was seen posing together with hand in hand, in front of the Taj Mahal as the monument served as the perfect backdrop for the lovebirds. The pictures were truly adorable but what caught everybody’s attention was Nandita’s ring. Although both Vidyut and Nandita have not yet made any announcement in this regard, from the pictures it seems like the lovebirds have taken their relationship to the next level.

Though sequels in Bollywood hardly prove to live up to the expectations of the audiences, it was not the case with Vidyut’s Commando. Now, once again after impressing people with his stint in Khuda Haafiz Chapter 1 with Shivaleeka Oberoi, the actor is currently busy working on the sequel of the movie, titled Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha.

