Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani to Tie Nuptial Knots in London This Month?

According to the latest rumours, actor Vidyut Jammwal would be flying to London where his beau fashion designer Nandita Mahtani has been busy with some projects. The couple is expected to exchange wedding vows there, according to ETimes. However, if one were to believe other sources, the two love birds have already tied the knot and the friends and family have been asked to keep the affair hush-hush, just like their engagement when nothing was revealed about their love story. The celebrity couple might make the news of their wedding public in the next 15 days.

When the news of Vidyut and Nandita hit the streets last year, their fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The couple took to social media to declare their feelings for each other. Soon after this, Vidyut made an official announcement of their engagement by posting two pictures with Nandita. While in one picture, the couple was holding each other’s hands, in the other picture, the duo could be seen posing in front of the Taj Mahal admiring the monument.

The actor and martial artist captioned the photo, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21.” On the other hand, his ladylove shared the same set of pictures but with a different caption. She wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”

During a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor expressed his happiness regarding the new phase of life. He said, “It is amazing what has been happening with me in my life, in every aspect of my life, and I do not deny anything that is coming towards me or happening in my life. I accepted the fact that I wanted to just commit to somebody. I am quite happy about it, it feels nice, it’s a different aspect in life and I am enjoying it.”

However, during the promotions of his film Sanak, the actor had evaded questions revolving around his love life.

Vidyut Jamwal’s latest flick Khuda Haafiz 2 which was released on July 8 has been performing decently at the Box Office. The action-thriller film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Talang and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

