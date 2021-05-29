Vidyut Jammwal Bags Top Spot in ‘World’s Top Martial Artist’ Search

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Vidyut Jammwal never fails to impress his fans with his acting skills and no doubt, the action sequences too. The list of Bollywood action stars is incomplete without Vidyut and major credit goes to his phenomenal action scenes. Apart from being an ace actor, B-Town’s hunk is a trained martial artist too. The actor has studied the art of Kalaripayattu since he was 3.

On May 29, the actor shared a screenshot of the Google search engine which displayed his name under “top martial artists in the world." Vidyut captured the top spot in the list which had renowned martial artists. Other names in the list were Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Tony Jaa, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, and Donnie Yen. Along with the screenshot, Vidyut wrote “Jai Hind #Kalaripayattu."

Soon after Vidyut posted the screengrab, his friends and fans showered him with love and congratulated him for this feat. Actor’s Commando film series’ co-star Adah Sharma in the comment section wrote that the ‘Commando’is always on top. Actor and choreographer Priyank Sharma dropped a heart emoji on the actor’s post. One of his fans commented that he is always making the country proud.

Here is the post shared by the Commando actor:

When we talk about action and stunts, Vidyut has broken several records. His action sequences, which he performs without a double, have been top-notch. The actor always aims to raise the bar of his stunts on the big screen after every movie.

Here are some posts shared by Vidyut which speak of his fitness:

Vidyut made his debut in the film industry with the Telugu film Sakthi in 2011 and went on to give some big hits in Bollywood. Recently, he has made a move into producing and has launched a company named Action Hero Films.The actor aims to focus on producing a variety of impactful films rather than cementing himself as the pre-eminent name of India’s action cinema.

