Vidyut Jammwal Begins Shooting For Khuda Hafiz In Lucknow
Vidyut Jammwal will be starring alongside Shivaleeka Oberoi in Faruk Kabir's Khuda Hafiz, which is expected to be a thriller.
Image: Instagram/mevidyutjammwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal is in Lucknow for Khuda Hafiz. He says the schedule has been a rollercoaster ride.
The Commando 3 actor started shooting for the film last year in October and finished the first schedule in Uzbekistan. Now, the makers have begun the shoot in Mumbai and Lucknow. This will be followed by a final schedule in Manali, making sure that the film is wrapped by the first week of February.
"Khuda Hafiz is a special film and I fell in love with the script the first time I heard it. The first schedule was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I have played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) has been a roller-coaster ride and we are having a great time shooting," said Vidyut.
Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui, opposite late Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri.
The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.
