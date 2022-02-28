Vidyut Jammwal Debuts as Host with Martial Arts Reality Show India's Ultimate Warrior

Action star Vidyut Jammwal is making his debut as a host with Discovery’s latest Original ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’, country’s first reality show on martial arts and combat skills. The first look of the show was revealed today. Premiering on March 4 on discovery+ and March 14 on Discovery Channel, the show will have Vidyut Jammwal debuting in the world of OTT reality series and television as the host and Dojo master.

Vidyut, along with 4 mentors, who are experts in the range of combat forms, are all geared up to find the ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others.

Best known for his roles in the ‘Commando’ film franchise and his OTT debut Khuda Haafiz, Vidyut is trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu and is the only Indian to be recognized as one of the top martial artists in the world. As he dons the hat of a host with India’s Ultimate Warrior, Vidyut will be seen commanding the ‘fight camp’ and helping the contenders battle it out through the course of their journey on the show.

Advertisement

Stepping into the shoes of a host, Jammwal commented, “It is high time reality shows become real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field! someone who experiences everything with their mind,body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best ! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s Ultimate Warrior”.

The poster unveiled today showcases Vidyut in an action-packed avatar, along with 4 mentors, who are experts in the range of martial arts, combat and survival skills.. Coupled with riveting challenges, learnings, hardcore action, and endless entertainment, India’s Ultimate Warrior is all set for its discovery+ premiere on 4th March and TV premiere on 14th March only on Discovery Channel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.