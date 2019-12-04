Vidyut Jammwal Drops Major Hint That Vipul Shah is Already Planning Commando 4

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has been doing well at the box office and the actor is extremely overwhelmed by the response. Released on November 29, the film collected Rs 3.42 crore on Monday, taking the overall collections to Rs 21.75 crore.

In the film, Vidyut reprises his role as Karanvir Singh Dogra who chases a London-based terror mastermind Buraq (Gulshan Devaiah) as the latter plans several attacks on India during Dusshera.

“I’ve just come from a theatre and I’m so happy to see that every dialogue in the film is receiving claps and whistles from the audiences. I was already expecting shout-outs for action sequences because it’s Commando 3 but I was surprised to see that even the one-liners were getting reactions,” said Vidyut at the success party of Commando 3.

The actor, who is currently busy filming romantic action thriller Khuda Haafiz, also dropped a fairly big hint that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah already has Commando 4 in mind.

“There was obviously pressure but then there was excitement as well. But I think we’re used to this style of life. Now, we have been discussing about how Vipul Amrutlal Shah wants to do Commando 4,” said Vidyut.

At this point, Vipul interjected and clarified, "The talks are in their very early stages right now. We’re going to do an in-depth analysis of Commando 3. We need to properly analyse about what the audiences liked in the film and how we can make it even bigger and better. So, it’s a very long process and it’s not easy at the same time. And, the most important thing that we need for the fourth instalment is the script which we don’t have right now. So, it’s not easy."

Commando 3 has been directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21.

Talking about the film’s box office success, Aditya said, “I guess the people have really loved the journey of Commando 3 this time. I always wanted to show an emotional side of Karanvir Singh Dogra and that it’s not just yet another mission and he has something personal to go for this time and i.e, for the people of the country and the unity of the country and that’s exactly what worked.”

“There was a lot of excitement and pressure but it also gave me an opportunity because I knew how 1 and 2 were treated and shot. So, I was very clear that when I make the third instalment it has to stand out and it has to be 360 degrees different in terms of action, look and appearance. I’ve tried on every step to make it bigger and better,” Aditya added.

