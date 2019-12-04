Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Vidyut Jammwal Drops Major Hint That Vipul Shah is Already Planning Commando 4

Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy filming romantic action thriller Khuda Haafiz, has dropped a fairly big hint that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah already has Commando 4 in mind.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:December 4, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vidyut Jammwal Drops Major Hint That Vipul Shah is Already Planning Commando 4
Vidyut Jammwal, who is currently busy filming romantic action thriller Khuda Haafiz, has dropped a fairly big hint that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah already has Commando 4 in mind.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3 has been doing well at the box office and the actor is extremely overwhelmed by the response. Released on November 29, the film collected Rs 3.42 crore on Monday, taking the overall collections to Rs 21.75 crore.

In the film, Vidyut reprises his role as Karanvir Singh Dogra who chases a London-based terror mastermind Buraq (Gulshan Devaiah) as the latter plans several attacks on India during Dusshera.

“I’ve just come from a theatre and I’m so happy to see that every dialogue in the film is receiving claps and whistles from the audiences. I was already expecting shout-outs for action sequences because it’s Commando 3 but I was surprised to see that even the one-liners were getting reactions,” said Vidyut at the success party of Commando 3.

The actor, who is currently busy filming romantic action thriller Khuda Haafiz, also dropped a fairly big hint that producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah already has Commando 4 in mind.

“There was obviously pressure but then there was excitement as well. But I think we’re used to this style of life. Now, we have been discussing about how Vipul Amrutlal Shah wants to do Commando 4,” said Vidyut.

At this point, Vipul interjected and clarified, "The talks are in their very early stages right now. We’re going to do an in-depth analysis of Commando 3. We need to properly analyse about what the audiences liked in the film and how we can make it even bigger and better. So, it’s a very long process and it’s not easy at the same time. And, the most important thing that we need for the fourth instalment is the script which we don’t have right now. So, it’s not easy."

Commando 3 has been directed by Aditya Datt, who has previously helmed Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Table No. 21.

Talking about the film’s box office success, Aditya said, “I guess the people have really loved the journey of Commando 3 this time. I always wanted to show an emotional side of Karanvir Singh Dogra and that it’s not just yet another mission and he has something personal to go for this time and i.e, for the people of the country and the unity of the country and that’s exactly what worked.”

“There was a lot of excitement and pressure but it also gave me an opportunity because I knew how 1 and 2 were treated and shot. So, I was very clear that when I make the third instalment it has to stand out and it has to be 360 degrees different in terms of action, look and appearance. I’ve tried on every step to make it bigger and better,” Aditya added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com