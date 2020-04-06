Vidyut Jammwal Kicks Out Corona Quite Literally in New Video, Shares Post #9PM9Mins Scene

If you follow Vidyut Jammwal on social media, you must be familiar with his "Ab Yeh Karke Dikhao" posts, where he does some mind-boggling stunts. Having learnt the Indian martial art form of kalaripayattu, activities like weight-lifting with CNG cylinders, climbing trees at incredible speed or balancing his body weight with one hand on a glass bottle, are not quite unusual for the actor.

Vidyut, in his recent post, is seen performing some extremely difficult stunts. The actor shared a post- #9PM9Mins scene.

On Sunday, PM Modi had urged people to switch off lights of their homes and light lamps and candles or switch-on flashlight of their phones to show solidarity and unity of India in the fight against coronavirus. While the actor didn't share pictures or videos of himself lighting the candles, he did share one where he is putting them off.

Supporting PM's call, the actor captioned the video as, "AFTER #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe. #KALARIPAYATTU says "There are millions of different ways to do the same thing - TRY ALL" #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #AabYehKarKeDekho #KICKINGoutCORONAwithISOLATION (inner pilgrimage) (sic)."

Awestruck by his moves, Vidyut's fans, who fondly call themselves 'Jammwalians' rushed to the comment section to laud the actor. One of them wrote, "wow...is he a shaolin monk or a superhuman with all those qi energies....awesome (sic)." Another commented, "Kya power hai sir aapme... Bht hi khatarnaak (sic)."

While several others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, prominent personalities from the Indian film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh on Sunday lit candles and lamps responding to Prime Minister Modi's appeal.

Follow @News18Movies for more



