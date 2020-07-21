MOVIES

3-MIN READ

Vidyut Jammwal Features with Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls in '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' List

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal trended at number one on Twitter after achieving a global feat. He became the only Indian to feature in a list titled '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 21, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Actor Vidyut Jammwal trended at number one on Twitter after being the only Indian to be featured on a global list called "10 People You Don't Want To Mess With," uploaded by a YouTube channel 'The Richest.' Vidyut has received appreciation for mastering the tough martial art of Kalaripayattu that he is learning since the age of 3.

Vidyut took to Twitter to diligently thank his friends and fans who showered him with love for his achievement. He tweeted the link to the YouTube vidoe and wrote, "Jai Hind," with the Indian flag.

The list also features Russian president Vladimir Putin and British adventurer Bear Grylls. The Commando actor expressed his gratitude to be featured alongside Grylls and wrote an appreciation tweet for him.

"Watched and followed @BearGrylls, all your adventures in awe and admiration. You defy the impossible and make it look so easy. A true blue warrior that no one should MESS WITH..Congratulations," Vidyut wrote.

His Commando 2 co-star Esha Gupta also took to Twitter to congratulate him, and called him the strongest man in the industry. "I’ve always said, Vidyut is the strongest man in our industry, @VidyutJammwal, I dunno about the Russians, but you are in your own league my friend. You always stood for me, and m ever so grateful for that, shine away."

To this, Vidyut replied, "Love and respect to you forever."

Fans also showered him with love and praises. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

The actor will be next seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, along with Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Shruti Haasan. The film will be released on July 30 on Zee5.

He will also be seen in Faruk Kabir's Khuda Hafiz, along with Shivaleeka Oberoi and Aahana Kumra, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

