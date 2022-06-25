Vidyut Jammwal On Comparison with Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur: ‘I’m The Top Martial Artist in The World’

Vidyut Jammwal is counted among the fittest Bollywood actors who not only has a well-sculpted physique but is also trained in martial arts. The actor is often compared with other action stars like Tiger Shroff and John Abraham who too have made a name for themselves.

However, now Vidyut has made it clear that although there may be many great action stars, he is the top martial artist.

Vidyut, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agnipariksha, shared his experience as an action star in a recent interview with Film Companion. He said that in order to be a real action star, one has to be really kind. “If you invoke this kindness in you, you could be anything,” he said.

Vidyut was asked how he keeps up when other stars like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham are setting the bar high. To this, he responded that while all of them are “great action stars” he is “the top martial artist in the world.” Vidyut added that he keeps honing his skills whether he is awake or sleeping. “I work all the time,” he said.

Vidyut highlighted that he is delighted to be compared with legendary names like Jackie Chan and Tony Jaa. “It’s amazing that they compare me to the best,” Vidyut said. The actor underlined that being an action star, he keeps preparing not only physically but mentally too. “I keep thinking, “If this happens what would I do?” and keep putting myself in these situations all the time and that’s what I show on screen,” said Vidyut.

He talked about the action sequences in his upcoming film and said he always tries to put himself in the situation while choreographing or directing an action scene. Vidyut insisted that he is skilled at dealing with such scenes and always attempts to do something different.

