Vidyut Jammwal On 'No Tweet for Sushant' Comment: Silence Speaks Volumes

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who did not take to social media to write a #RIP post following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise.

While a lot of hashtags related to Sushant are trending online, Vidyut has not used any one of them.

A fan asked: "hey vidut no tweet for Sushant."

Vidyut replied: "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief, Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly."





Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly. https://t.co/YJks0oaV1D

— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020

Impressed with his reply, his fans wrote: "Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family." Another wrote: "Proud of you sir".



Very true @VidyutJammwal sir. Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family @VidyutJammwal 💖💖💖 — Purvi Dave (@PurviDave10) June 16, 2020



Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more