Vidyut Jammwal on Unique Proposal to Nandita Mahtani, 'Rapelling was an Impromptu Idea'

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is in one of the best phase of his life. Last month, the actor got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani in rather unique way. The actor proposed to the fashion designer in his signature Commando style. They can be seen rappelling in the photo from their engagement. The couple later visited the Taj Mahal in Agra to celebrate the special occasion.

Talking about his relationship, Jammwal says, I share an amazing bond with her (Nandita). It is a good feeling to be in love and to be committed. It’s an amazing phase. I have been single for a while and then we decided to take the plunge. It was completely impromptu decision just like how my life has turned out to be. I didn’t think too much as I feel if you do, things don’t happen."

The Commando actor says that his unique style of proposal was an impromptu idea. “I just had two days off so I decided to take her to army camp, rappel her down from 150 feet and the next day we decided to go to Agra and visit The Taj Mahal. It was really cool," he says.

Read: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Hostage Drama Sanak to Release Digitally on Dussehra

The actor, who strongly believes in the institution of marriage, hasn’t taken a decision on when they are planning to tie the knot. “I don’t do anything that I don’t believe in. We are engaged but we have yet to decide about how we are going to get married. I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but all I can say that it is going to be a normal wedding. I don’t like regular things so the marriage is going to something cool and exciting."

Jammwal has no qualms in being stereotyped as an action hero. In fact, the actor who has raised the bar with his high-octane stunt sequences takes it as a compliment, “I feel very proud to be an action hero because no matter where you go in the world, people will recognise you. Everyone understands action. It is the number one genre in the world. I come from a non-filmy background and I am really proud of what I have achieved so far. I will continue improvising and doing action for my life."

The actor will next be seen in Sanak which releases on Disney+ Hotstar which releases later this week. This is his fifth collaboration with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, “Kanishk Verma (the director) is a great friend and we have known each other for a while. I went to him one day and asked if he has an idea on which we can collaborate. He narrated Sanak in one liner and I made him meet Vipul. They both bonded and that’s how this film came together."

The actor, who is known for doing his own action sequences, says that he constantly keeps thinking of how to better himself. “When I choreograph and do an action sequence, I think of it from the perspective of the audience. I have been an audience of great action cinema since I was a kid. When I am at the airport or sitting in the car, or a restaurant, I keep thinking about how an action sequence can be choreographed in that particular situation. I keep taking notes about the ideas and then execute it," he says.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.