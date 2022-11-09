Vidyut Jammwal Rocks a Mullet for His Film Crakk in This Transformation Video, Watch

Daredevil actor Vidyut Jammwal has been on a high with the success of his film ‘Khurda Hafiz Chapter 2’. The actor received a lot of critical acclaims as well as a tremendous reception from his fans for his performance. Most recently, he announced his upcoming film Crakk! which is set to be India’s first-ever extreme sports drama. The film stars Vidyut in the lead and is being directed by Aditya Dutt.

Earlier today, the actor shared a video on his social media of how he underwent a hair transformation for the film. In the video, Vidyut is seen rocking a Mullet – a bold look that nobody other than Vidyut could pull off so easily. He shared the video with the caption, “Yes!!! You’re allowed to play with my MULLET. # CrakkLook #BreakYourOwnBarriers @danielmartin81”

Reacting to the new look, several fans of the Commando actor took to the comment section to leave their compliments. One of them wrote, “I have always noticed that you never keep the same hairstyle in your movies. This is amazing and too cool. So excited for Crak. Can’t wait to see you in the theatre again”. Another one commented, “Everything about this movie is very classy and cool. I really am hoping that it will not be just an action movie. I wish it would break all records”. Someone also said, “One dashing transformation. Totally STUNNING!!”

Crakk is about a journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. Known for his daredevil stunts, Vidyut is set to perform all the extreme sports stunts and action sequences himself. On why he chose the subject of extreme sports for the film, actor-producer Vidyut had told Bollywood Hungama, “The audience has changed, and the changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits, only plateaus. And we must go beyond them. Which is why we are presenting a movie on extreme sports from India.”

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, Crakk is to be produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. It is written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momim and Rehan Khan with added screenplay dialogue by Mohinder Pratap Singh.

