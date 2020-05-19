MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vidyut Jammwal Says Being An Action Hero Is A Big Achievement For An Industry Outsider

Vidyut Jammwal. (Image: YouTube grab)

Vidyut Jammwal. (Image: YouTube grab)

Vidyut Jammwal, who has mainly done action films, feels he is not scared of any stereotypes since he has gained recognition in the industry based on his sheer talent.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is proud to be an action hero and called it a big achievement.

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film Force in 2011. He was later seen in high-octane actioners like the Commando franchise and Junglee.

Does he fear of being typecast as just an action hero in Bollywood?

"Ask people who are looking for work who are not apart of the industry. To just be an action hero in the country with 1.3 billion people, is it 'just'? or the thing to be an action hero. So, I look at it like that. It's not 'just' that I am an action hero. It's a big achievement, for someone who has no idea about the industry just on sheer talent," Vidyut told IANS.

The actor says if there is a scope of improvement in his craft he wants to be the best.

"I would never say that it is 'just an action movie or I am just an action star'. But yes I feel very proud and I would like to say if there is a scope for improvement I want to be so good... So, for me till the time I am doing action I am doing action," he said.

Vidyut will next be seen in Khuda Hafiz, a romantic movie.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui, opposite late Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading