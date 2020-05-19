Vidyut Jammwal Says Being An Action Hero Is A Big Achievement For An Industry Outsider

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is proud to be an action hero and called it a big achievement.

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut with the action-packed film Force in 2011. He was later seen in high-octane actioners like the Commando franchise and Junglee.

Does he fear of being typecast as just an action hero in Bollywood?

"Ask people who are looking for work who are not apart of the industry. To just be an action hero in the country with 1.3 billion people, is it 'just'? or the thing to be an action hero. So, I look at it like that. It's not 'just' that I am an action hero. It's a big achievement, for someone who has no idea about the industry just on sheer talent," Vidyut told IANS.

The actor says if there is a scope of improvement in his craft he wants to be the best.

"I would never say that it is 'just an action movie or I am just an action star'. But yes I feel very proud and I would like to say if there is a scope for improvement I want to be so good... So, for me till the time I am doing action I am doing action," he said.

Vidyut will next be seen in Khuda Hafiz, a romantic movie.

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic-action-thriller co-stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently made her debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui, opposite late Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. It will be distributed pan-India by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more