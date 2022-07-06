Vidyut Jammwal Says It's Difficult To Heal From Sidharth Shukla's Death: 'It Never Leaves Your Mind'

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla were good firends and it is no secret. After the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away in September last year, the entire nation was left shocked and teary-eyed. In a recent interview, Khuda Hafiz actor talked about what all he went through emotionally after Sidharth’s death.

“There can’t be a process to come out of something so emotional. You just go through it. When you go through it, you realise the extent of it. You can’t be imagining something like this. You can’t think like ‘how would I react if someone close to me dies tomorrow’. The thought that comes at that time is not right,” Vidyut Jammwal told India.com.

The actor further revealed that it was Sidharth’s mother, popularly known as Rita Maa who helped him deal emotionally after her son’s demise. “It never leaves your mind. In fact, I came across this photo today on Twitter from one of my old fashion shows and it just (takes you back). You can’t heal from something like that. I learned a very beautiful thing from his mom that I swear I had never heard before. His mom changed my life,” he said.

Vidyut also shared that Rita Maa never cried after Sidharth’s death because she wants to convey to her son that she is a strong mother. “I met her recently and there’s something she told me. Aunty never cried after Sidharth’s demise and even now, you will never see her shedding tears. She told me, ‘Vidyut, scene kya hai? Itne log uske liye ro rahe hain. Main nahi rougi ab. Mera beta upar hai aur usko pata hona chahye ki baaki sab ro rahe hain par his Maa is strong.’ This is what takes you back. You can’t be prepared for this,” the actor added.

On the work front, Vidyut is gearing up for the release of Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 which also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi. The film will hit theatres on July 8.

