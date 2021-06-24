Vidyut Jammwal Signs Hollywood Talent Agency That Manages Tony Jaa, Dolph Lundgren

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has signed up with the reputed Hollywood talent management agency Wonder Street, known to represent international action heroes such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren.

Vidyut will be represented by Christine and Mark Holder.

“I’m excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood," Vidyut said, of his new association.

Vidyut has been interacting with several global action heroes over the past year, courtesy of his chat segment “X-Rayed By Vidyut". The actor has also been promoting the Indian martial art form of Kalaripayattu.

Recently, Vidyut bagged the top spot in the ‘world’s top martial artist’ search. On May 29, the actor shared a screenshot of the Google search engine which displayed his name under “top martial artists in the world." Vidyut captured the top spot in the list which had renowned martial artists. Other names in the list were Jet Li, Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Tony Jaa, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, and Donnie Yen.

The actor has made his mark in Bollywood as an action star with his roles in the Commando series, Khuda Haafiz, Junglee and Force. His upcoming films are Sanak and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

