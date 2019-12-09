Vidyut Jammwal Speaks Up on Protests Against Commando 3 Over Wrestler Scene
Wrestler Sushil Kumar along with 40 other wrestlers had staged a protest against Commando 3 for one scene in the film involving a wrestler.
Image of Vidyut Jammwal, courtesy of Instagram
A scene from Vidyut Jammwal's latest film Commando 3 has come under fire for showing a wrestler raising a schoolgirl's skirt. The scene has not gone down well with wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. Staging a protest against the film in Pune alongside 40 wrestlers, Kumar said, "I strongly oppose the film and also urge everyone to oppose, as the film is portraying wrestlers in a bad way."
In the film, there is a scene where a wrestler is portrayed as a child molester as he publicly lifts up the skirt of the minor. Just then, Jammwal appears on screen to save her from the assault. "I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing," Kumar had told ANI.
The controversy was addressed and Jammwal was asked about his take on it. Interacting with the media , Jammwal stated that controversies are part and parcel of the film industry but clarified that the filmmakers had no intention to target any particular profession and did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.
He also said, "I respect every single athlete of India -- be it wrestlers, body-builders, boxers or others. I would like to tell them that if knowingly or unknowingly, we have hurt your sentiments, then I would like to apologize for that, and from now I will ensure we don't hurt anyone's sentiments."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan Shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha on Howrah Bridge
- Walmart Apologised for Putting up Christmas Sweaters Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine
- #BoycottPanipat Trends on Twitter After Protest in Rajasthan Over 'Wrong Facts' in Film
- Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr