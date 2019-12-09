Vidyut Jammwal Speaks Up on Protests Against Commando 3 Over Wrestler Scene

A scene from Vidyut Jammwal's latest film Commando 3 has come under fire for showing a wrestler raising a schoolgirl's skirt. The scene has not gone down well with wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. Staging a protest against the film in Pune alongside 40 wrestlers, Kumar said, "I strongly oppose the film and also urge everyone to oppose, as the film is portraying wrestlers in a bad way."

In the film, there is a scene where a wrestler is portrayed as a child molester as he publicly lifts up the skirt of the minor. Just then, Jammwal appears on screen to save her from the assault. "I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing," Kumar had told ANI.

The controversy was addressed and Jammwal was asked about his take on it. Interacting with the media , Jammwal stated that controversies are part and parcel of the film industry but clarified that the filmmakers had no intention to target any particular profession and did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

He also said, "I respect every single athlete of India -- be it wrestlers, body-builders, boxers or others. I would like to tell them that if knowingly or unknowingly, we have hurt your sentiments, then I would like to apologize for that, and from now I will ensure we don't hurt anyone's sentiments."

