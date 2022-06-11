Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Khuda Haafiz 2’s Song Chaiyaan Mein Saiyaan Ki Is a Celebration of Love; Watch

The promising trailer of Panorama Studios’ Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha made us wonder what surprises it holds for the audience in theatres. Unravelling one such surprise, the makers of the action-drama drop its first song Chaiyaan Mein Saiyaan Ki. After the big success of Jaan Ban Gaye from Khuda Haafiz, the makers bring a worthy follow-up that is sure to strike a chord with the listeners.

Commemorating the love Jaan Ban Gaye garnered from listeners, the video of the new song features glimpses of the film. Choreographed by the director of the film Faruk Kabir, Chaiyaan Mein Saiyaan Ki has been composed by maestro of soulful music Mithoon, sung by him, Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Keshav Kumar and penned by Mithoon and Faruk.

Talking about the song, Faruk shares, “Chaiyaan Mein Saiyaan Ki is a song that celebrates love. Through the song video, we want to thank the listeners who loved Jaan Ban Gaye and the first chapter – Khuda Haafiz. The new love song is an extension of Jaan Ban Gaye. Mithoon has poured his soul into this composition and the talented singers have owned the song.”

Mithoon says, “I’m happy that Chaiyaan Mein Saiyaan Ki is the first song that’s coming from the music album of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. Every relationship has its share of hardship, but it’s the love that makes everything worth it. Love is a shade in the journey of life. I hope it becomes part of every listener’s love story.”

Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present a Panorama Studios production – Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha, written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, with music by Mithoon & Vishal Mishra, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini & Santosh Shah, and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films pan-India release, this action drama is all set to hit the theaters on 8th July, 2022.

