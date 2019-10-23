Vidyut Jammwal To Fight For The Nation in New Commando 3 Teaser

Ahead of the trailer launch of Commando 3 the makers of the film released a power-packed teaser of the film. Commando 3 is the third film in the franchise that started in 2013 and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

In the twenty-three-second-long video, we can see Jammwal showing his exceptional martial arts skills by beating up villains double his size. The teaser also tells that in 2013 he fought for love, in 2017 his target was black money and now he will be fighting for the nation.

Check the teaser out below:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke up about the theme of the film, "It is about getting the nation together, forgetting the differences that arise from caste, creed and religion. It is an engrossing story and Aditya has visualised great action for it, giving it a different spin."

Talking about the preparation for the film, the actor said, "The Commando franchise is all about action, so the aim has been to introduce something new with every film. In the first installment, we incorporated one form of Kalaripayattu in the stunts, while for the second one, I hit the gym to bulk up. Since the film revolved around black money, it was essential to get rid of my lean frame. I wasn't particularly a fan of beefy bodies, but I trained hard to acquire the look for the film. Now, I return with Commando 3. It required another form of Kalaripayattu for which I had to return to my lean frame and reacquaint my body with flexibility, which was compromised while bulking up."

Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, is slated to release on November 29, 2019.

