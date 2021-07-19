Vidyut Jammwal Turns Producer With Espionage Thriller IB 71

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to don the cap of a producer with the upcoming espionage thriller IB 71 which he will produce via his company Action Hero Films. The Commando action film franchise fame actor will also star in the film. The film helmed by National Award-winning director Sankalp Reddy revolves around the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Vidyut Jammwal's Action Hero Films and National Award winning director Sankalp Reddy join forces for an espionage thriller - IB 71.@ActionHeroFilm1 @VidyutJammwal @abbassayyed771 #DirectorSankalp #IB71 pic.twitter.com/8DNuW9vgV5— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) July 19, 2021

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the news and penned a note along with it. It read, “I’m happy to announce my first feature film titled ‘IB 71’ as Producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner’s first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support.

“IB 71 is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of team work and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being a part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you’ve hoped for," the note concluded.

Apart from this, Jammwal just finished shooting for the action thriller Sanak which casts him opposite Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra. He also has the second part of Khudah Haafiz.

