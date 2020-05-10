MOVIES

Vidyut Jammwal Uses 'Raw Animal Strength' to Pull a Bullock Cart, Watch Video

credits - Vidyut Jammwal instagram

In a new video shared on social media, Vidyut Jammwal can be seen pulling a bullock cart all by himself.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
The superfit Vidyut Jammwal has once again proved that lockdown or not, he is always in shape to take up any physical challenge.

In a new video the actor has shared on Instagram, Vidyut can be seen pulling a bullock cart all by himself!

"Use your innate raw animal strength. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #CountryBoy #kalaripayattu," the actor captioned the video, in which he balances a loaded cart on his shoulder as he jogs down the path.

The hastags on the video refers to the fact that Vidyut has been spending his lockdown days training with a rustyic regime, and practicing the ancient martial arts form of kalaripayattu.

His Commando 3 co-star Adah Sharma reacted with this note: "Hey Hay Hay gurl"

Fans reacted with astonishment.

"Bhai you are different! Nobody is like you in India," wrote a fan.

"Wow sir!!" commented another.

"Great workout bro!" shared a user.

Another fan described the stunt as "Desi Indian workout."

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in the movie Khuda Haafiz. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the romantic thriller movie also stars newcomer actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, who made her debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui last year.

