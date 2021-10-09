Vidyut Jammwal Wants to Skydive with 100 Guests on His Wedding Day with Nandita Mahtani

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently popped the question to girlfriend Nandita Mahtani and got engaged. He made the proposal in a typical action avatar, keeping in mind his action avatar image. The actor posted a picture with Nandita from the day of the proposal, which happened while he was rappelling down from a 150 metre high wall at a military camp close to Agra.

Vidyut proposed to Nandita on September 1 while rappelling. The two later went to the Taj Mahal to celebrate but made the announcement to the fans much later.

Now, in an interview, Vidyut shared that he’d like to do something more daredevil-like on his wedding. He said that even though Nandita and he have not zeroes in on a wedding date yet, he wants to skydive with the guests on his big day.

The Bollywood actor told Indian Express that he doesn’t want a conventional wedding and added, “Wedding can’t be just regular. I’m not regular. I don’t want to do anything that’s regular. So I don’t have a date. I don’t know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they’ll all jump with me. That would be so cool."

On the work front, Vidyut will star in his maiden production ‘IB 71’. The film marks his banner’s first collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

He will be seen in Sanak next, premiering on Disney+Hotstar on October 15. Sanak: Hope Under Siege tells the tale of a lone hero, who fights in a restricted environment to save his wife and other hostages from the perils of evil.

