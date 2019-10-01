Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 to Release On November 29, First Look Released
The third installment of the Commando franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.
Image: Twitter/Vidyut Jammwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller Commando 3 will hit the big screen on November 29.
Announcing the release date, Vidyut took to Instagram and wrote: "The mission is huge and it's game time! Commando 3 releasing on November 29."
View this post on Instagram
The mission is huge and it's game time! Presenting the first poster of #Commando3. Releasing on November 29 @aditya_datt @sarkarshibasish #VipulAmrutlalShah @reliance.entertainment #SunShinePictures #MotionPictureCapital @adah_ki_adah @angira @gulshandevaiah78 @zeemusiccompany
Along with it, he also shared the official poster of the film. In the poster, Vidyut is seen in an intense angry mode, holding guns in his hands.
The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story featuring Sunny Leone.
Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.
The third installment of the Commando franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Stunning in Their First Ever Magazine Photoshoot Together
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Deepika Padukone's School Report Takes Us Back to Our Childhood
- Romanticising Natural Calamity? Woman Posing in Flooded Streets of Patna Has Outraged Internet
- 'Killing Childhood': Viral Photo Shows Hyderabad School Released List of 'Nursery Toppers'