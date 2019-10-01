Take the pledge to vote

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 to Release On November 29, First Look Released

The third installment of the Commando franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

IANS

October 1, 2019
Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 to Release On November 29, First Look Released
Actor Vidyut Jammwal's action thriller Commando 3 will hit the big screen on November 29.

Announcing the release date, Vidyut took to Instagram and wrote: "The mission is huge and it's game time! Commando 3 releasing on November 29."

Along with it, he also shared the official poster of the film. In the poster, Vidyut is seen in an intense angry mode, holding guns in his hands.

The film is helmed by Aditya Datt, who recently directed the web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story featuring Sunny Leone.

Commando 3 is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital, in association with Sun Shine Pictures and Vipul Amrutlal Shah Production.

The third installment of the Commando franchise will also feature Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah.

