Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Shows Growth On Day 3, Starts Slow in First Weekend at Box Office

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha hit the theatres last Friday. The Faruk Kabir film picks up from where it left the first part. The film, also starring Shivaleeka Oberoi and Sheeba Chaddha, has been getting good reviews. However, it has had a slow start at the box office in its first weekend.

On Sunday, the film showed a growth and collected Rs. 3.13 crores as compared to Rs. 1.72 crores on Saturday. The total collection of the film is Rs. 6.15 crores in the first weekend. Trade annlyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1… Day 2 and 3 witness good gains… Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz… Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4… Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

#KhudaHaafiz2 gathers speed after a sluggish start on Day 1… Day 2 and 3 witness good gains… Tier-2 and #Tier-3 centres are driving its biz… Needs to equal/surpass Day 1 biz on Day 4… Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.72 cr, Sun 3.13 cr. Total: ₹ 6.15 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/jVNKucuQy1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

Khuda Haafiz 2 had released a day after Thor: Love and Thunder. The film has already gotten some competition from the highly popular film of MCU. One can only hope that the film’s biz will grow over the week, as next week it will face competition from two new films- Shaabash Mithu and Hit: The First Case.

News18’s review of the film read, “Overall, if you have loved Khuda Haafiz and want to see Vidyut Jammwal the actor, this film is for you. Quickly go for a recap before you watch Chapter II, and be prepared to be shaken after you see the film.”

