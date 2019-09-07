Bollywood actor and ardent fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal's new work out video with a "full cylinder" has taken the internet by storm.

In the video shared on Instagram, Vidyut is seen swinging a full LPG cylinder effortlessly.

"Ab yeh karke dekho! ... For the non-believers, this is a full cylinder," he captioned it.

Ab yeh karke dekho! For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL cylinder. Ur body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses! #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout pic.twitter.com/8hTZPAHWpU — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 5, 2019

The clip currently has been viewed over 1 million times.

Vidyut's "Commando 2" co-actor Adah Sharma thanked him for inspiring her.

"Only you can not release gas like this while we mortals are just farting," she added.

But the video invited many memes on the internet. See some of the ones that made us laugh the most.

If i try this at home ..My mom : pic.twitter.com/A7maLkITEu — హరీష్ (Harish) (@harishchidiri) September 5, 2019

Job is awaiting for him ! pic.twitter.com/hwQCGkxsAZ — Paddy (@Paddy10816415) September 6, 2019

Vidyut is currently busy with the third installment of the "Commando" franchise directed by Aditya Datt. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah and marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.

(With inputs from IANS)

