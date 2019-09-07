A LPG Cylinder Full: Vidyut Jammwal's Workout Video is Beyond Words But Not Memes
Vidyut is currently busy with the third installment of the 'Commando' franchise directed by Aditya Datt but he sure takes time out for fitness.
Image of Vidyut Jammwal, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actor and ardent fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal's new work out video with a "full cylinder" has taken the internet by storm.
In the video shared on Instagram, Vidyut is seen swinging a full LPG cylinder effortlessly.
"Ab yeh karke dekho! ... For the non-believers, this is a full cylinder," he captioned it.
Ab yeh karke dekho! For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL cylinder. Ur body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses! #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout pic.twitter.com/8hTZPAHWpU— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 5, 2019
The clip currently has been viewed over 1 million times.
Vidyut's "Commando 2" co-actor Adah Sharma thanked him for inspiring her.
"Only you can not release gas like this while we mortals are just farting," she added.
But the video invited many memes on the internet. See some of the ones that made us laugh the most.
September 7, 2019
she: I WILL ONLY MARRY A GAS-CYLINDER DELIVERY GUYMe: 👇 #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout pic.twitter.com/VXb8jIYb9c— desi_boy99 (@desi_boy225) September 5, 2019
September 5, 2019
If i try this at home ..My mom : pic.twitter.com/A7maLkITEu— హరీష్ (Harish) (@harishchidiri) September 5, 2019
September 5, 2019
Job is awaiting for him ! pic.twitter.com/hwQCGkxsAZ— Paddy (@Paddy10816415) September 6, 2019
Vidyut is currently busy with the third installment of the "Commando" franchise directed by Aditya Datt. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah and marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiara Advani Gives It Back to Trolls On Her 'Maggi Dress' With Hilarious Reply
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode