Viewers Craving for Vacation will have Fun Traveling with Us in Khwabon Ke Parindey: Asha Negi

Before the worldwide pandemic forced us to stay at home and dread even a trip to the nearest grocery store, Asha Negi and her co-stars managed to shoot for a road trip-based show called Khwabon Ke Parindey. With Manasi Moghe, Mrinal Dutt and Tushar Sharma as co-travellers, Asha sets out on a trip from Melbourne to Perth where they take turns driving and rediscovering themselves. A road trip in Australia might be a distant dream as of now, but Asha invites us to live the thrill vicariously through them.

“The show is a treat, and people who are deprived of vacation right now are going to have so much fun watching it and travelling with us. We were in the outskirts of Melbourne, and mostly shooting in remote areas. One of the locations was the same as where one of the Mad Max films was shot. They were really beautiful places to shoot in. We were staying in hostels and had our own car to drive to the location,” Asha elaborates on the amount of fun they had while shooting.

The actress is glad that they got to shoot the Voot Original series over two months, before the pandemic hit the world. “I am glad we managed to shoot before the lockdown happened. And it is a good time for the show to release now that the people are in their homes and craving to travel. My character Bindiya is like this wild child, who is the life of the party and entertains everyone,” she says.

While she had fun travelling and shooting for the show, Asha did not mind having some time to herself once the lockdown began. She explains, “It came as a shocker to everybody. But you know what? I like being at home. I’m a little ‘badnam’ (infamous) among friends because I don’t go anywhere, I don’t meet anybody. So for me the lockdown was not that difficult. I know a lot of friends who got tired of sitting at home. When things started opening I started getting anxious about the fact that now I’ll have to go out and meet people (laughs).”

“I don’t have much problem staying at home, doing my own thing. I like watching stuff, or reading something. So it is not that bad. But yeah, when we had returned to Melbourne from the outskirts after shooting in all these remote areas, it felt like, ‘yeh kahan aa gaye hum’, we don’t want to be among these buildings and cars. Those few months in all those remote areas we would look at the sky at night and it would look like a like a bedsheet of stars,” says the actress who was born and brought up in Uttarakhand.

Asha started her career with television, and made her OTT debut with the show Baarish. She also won praise for her work in the Netflix film Ludo last year. “I had a little bit of downfall when I was doing television. After Pavitra Rishta and Nach Baliye 6, two of my shows didn’t do well and I thought maybe this is the end, this is how television actors vanish after one hit show! But now when I look back I feel that failures teach you more than success. At that point was not really doing anything. So I did a couple of acting workshops, watched a lot of stuff and worked on myself. Now my goal is to keep doing good work, irrespective of the medium. If I get a really good project, like a finite show on TV, I’ll do it. I don’t think I have the patience to play the same character on the same show for two years anymore,” she says.

Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream on Voot June 14 onwards.

