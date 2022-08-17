'Viewers Didn't See My Best Side': Kiran Yogeshwar on Eviction From Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT witnessed the first eviction of the season the past weekend. Model, dancer, and yoga instructor Kiran Yogeshwar was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house and he became the first contestant to get evicted from the show.

After leaving the glass house, Kiran has now opened up about her journey on the show in an interview with News18 Kannada.

Kiran said, “In just one week I became close with everyone. I had a slight fever for the first three days due to which I could not mingle with everyone. But then after recovery, I talked to everyone and got closer. Everyone was also happy with me. Even before entering the house, I did not think that I would come out this early.”

“The main reason I was evicted is that I spent most of my time in the kitchen. I used to make breakfast, lunch, and dinner for everyone. Therefore, viewers did not get to see my best side. Another main reason was that I did not know Kannada very well,” the actress-dancer explained the reason behind her early eviction from the show.

“There are people in this house who have played worse than me. Akshata should have come instead of me.” Kiran went on to add.

During the interview, when Kiran was asked, “Who will be the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1?” She mentioned the names Arjun, Rakesh, Spoorthi, Nandu, and Rupesh Shetty.

This Rajasthani beauty, Kiran Yogeshwar, says that if she is sent to the Bigg Boss house again, she will, this time come out as the winner of the show.

