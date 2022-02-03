Viewers of Tamil TV Show Bharathi Kannamma To See a New Twist Soon

Tamil television series Bharathi Kannamma, which airs on Vijay TV, is immensely popular among the viewers. The travails and tribulations of the lead couple Bharathi and Kannamma keep the viewers entertained at every turn. Now, it seems like they’re going to be dealing with some new challenges as the main villain, Dr Venba, is going to make a re-entry in the show.

The show is set for some interesting twists soon, as Venba is trying to stir up a storm again in the lives of Bharathi and Kannamma. Bharathi has again become enamoured by Venba, but Kannamma’s reaction is yet to be seen. Venba is up to her old tricks, and is trying to bring Kannamma down in Bharathi’s eyes in an effort to get closer to him. According to her plans, she persuaded Bharathi to stay at her home. Bharathi agreed, and thus began Venba’s super plan to separate Bharathi from his wife Kannamma. She has taken a vow to separate the two within two months.

However, the very day Venba planned to separate the two, the same day marked the return of Kannamma to Bharathi’s house. This act of Kannamma made Venba angry as her plans were all foiled.

There is also some fun coming up for the viewers since the female lead Kannamma’s birthday party is going to be celebrated soon. This time Lakshmi is planning to celebrate Kannamma’s birthday in a big way with other family members and also to give her a grand surprise.

The viewers are waiting for something huge to happen at the party. Kannamma may finally tell the truth about Venba this time. At this stage the show is getting monotonous and the viewers want to see the story moving forward.

